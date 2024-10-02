Fans Believe Caitlin Clark Can Fix Nike's Sales Problems
Caitlin Clark fans are beginning to grow impatient at the lack of promotion she has received from Nike.
Clark of course agreed to a huge deal with the company before her rookie season with the Indiana Fever even started.
The sponsorship was reportedly worth up to $28 million, which led to much conversation in WNBA circles since it was a dollar figure unlike any player in the league had ever received in an endorsement deal.
However, all has been quiet on the Nike front since. Aside from Caitlin rocking her version of Kobe's signature kicks throughout the season.
Which is likely why an X post from the Associated Press featuring a story about sluggish sales from Nike led to nearly every comment having the same theme.
Clark's supporters are convinced, justifiably so given every metric around her thus far, that she is the cure to the company's woes.
X user @HeavensFX wrote, "sluggish demand' If only Nike had a product with pent up demand that would make them kazillions..."
Clark fan account @cc22report added, "Oh man what a shame if only Nike had some sort of transformative athlete on its roster whose merch people were eagerly anticipating and would buy every stitch s as quickly as you could make them no matter how much you made
Ahh well I guess that’ll never happen obviously"
Noted internet parody account, @BallsackSports also chimed in posting, "Just put the Caitlin Clark shoe in the box Nike
Ain’t that complicated"
That was just a sampling of what was said online, but nearly every response was close to the same.
Nike's actual plans for Clark's signature shoe and other related merchandise are still unknown. Which has led to much speculation as to what could be causing the delay.
Some insiders speculate the sports apparel giant could be waiting to release its A'ja Wilson line first. But not everyone agrees with that theory.
Barstool's Dave Portnoy, who has been a vocal super fan of Clark, is amongst those who don't buy the rumors. He also emphatically stated he believes in Nike's stock as long as Caitlin is a part of the brand.
Nike has millions of reasons to heavily promote Clark, so it is hard to take any speculation at face value, given they must understand the value of the unprecedented popularity of the women's basketball star.
There are also so many tangible examples of how she is a failure proof investment. Ratings, attendance, and merchandise sales all state that indisputably.
So, it's only a matter of time before the signature Clark shoes drop and she has a chance to do her best Michael Jordan impression in elevating Nike.
Even if fans are screaming 'Just Do It' when it comes the company finally promoting its newest transcendent signature athlete.