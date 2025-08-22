Angel Reese Questions NBA 2K Rating

On August 15, NBA 2K revealed the ratings for the top 10 WNBA players in the upcoming NBA 2K26 video game, which is set to release on September 5.

Minnesota Lynx star and WNBA MVP favorite Napheesa Collier is currently the top-rated WNBA 2K26 player, as she was given an extremely impressive 98 overall rating. After her came both A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, each of whom was 97 overall. Despite missing most of this season due to injury, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark received a 96 overall score, which is the highest of any guard.

Rounding out the top 10 after Clark came Phoenix Mercury standout Alyssa Thomas, who was 95 overall, and then New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu got a 93 overall rating. Three players (Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, Mercury wing Satou Sabally, and Liberty center Jonquel Jones) were all 92 overall. And Chicago Sky second-year forward Angel Reese was the 10th player, who got a 90 overall rating; thus, presumably ending the WNBA players who were ranked in the 90s.

At the top of their game 💪



The highest-rated WNBA hoopers in #NBA2K26 pic.twitter.com/ExQynWVyFP — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 15, 2025

Angel Reese Has Questions About Her NBA 2K26 Rating

There's no question that a 90 overall is a very respectable rating, especially given that Reese is still just 23 years old and seems to have a ton of growth and development ahead of her.

However, Reese certainly wasn't impressed when she was asked about her rating. Or at least she didn't understand its significance, which was conveyed with sports podcaster Andrew Jerrell Jones asked her about it during a recent interview.

Aug 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

In the interview, Reese was being asked whether she was satisfied with her NBA 2K26 rating when she interrupted and said, "I don't know my rating," per an X post from The Art of Dialogue.

When she was told (incorrectly) that she had a 93 overall rating, she responded by saying, "Oh, okay. Does that mean something?"

Reese was then told that this rating is top-10 in the game, which she responded to by shrugging and nonchalantly saying, "Great. Thanks."

Angel Reese shrugs off her 93 rating in 2K26:



“Does that mean something?”pic.twitter.com/F6oq81jBA3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 22, 2025

Reese often has her guard up when interacting with the media these days, given how much she has been villainized in the past. Therefore, it's tough to tell whether she was upset about this question getting asked or whether she truly didn't care.

Regardless, the Sky superstar should be happy with her rating. And some fans seem to think she deserves something even higher, given how well she has performed to this point in the 2025 WNBA season.

Recommended Reading: