Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese NBA 2K Ratings Have WNBA Fans At Odds

On July 9, NBA 2K (which is the world's most popular professional basketball video game) revealed that Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese was going to be the cover star for the game's WNBA edition cover.

While many were stoked to see Reese earn this honor, others felt like it should have been Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark who took that spot. Of course, Clark and Reese fans always seem to be at odds with each other over something. But most agreed that it was cool to see Reese grace the cover of such a prestigious game.

Seeing this cover also brought a lot of excitement about the game's release, which is scheduled to take place globally on September 5. And ahead of this release date, NBA 2K's X account released a graphic showing the player ratings for the top 10 WNBA players.

Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

NBA 2K26 WNBA Player Rating Reactions

The top-rated WNBA 2K26 player is Napheesa Collier, who is 98 overall. Both A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are 97 overall while Caitlin Clark is the only player who clocks in at 96 overall.

From there, Phoenix Mercury standout Alyssa Thomas is 95 overall, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is 93 overall, and then a trio of three players — Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike, Mercury wing Satou Sabally, and Liberty center Jonquel Jones — were all 92 overall.

Rounding out the top 10 was Angel Reese, who was given a 90 overall rating.

At the top of their game 💪



The highest-rated WNBA hoopers in #NBA2K26 pic.twitter.com/ExQynWVyFP — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 15, 2025

WNBA Fans Can't Agree on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese NBA 2K Ratings

These ratings have since gone viral, and fans are debating about whether many of these ratings — most specifically that of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese — are warranted.

"96 overall with 13 games played and 8 of them were dog****," one X user wrote, which is a reference to Clark's injury-riddled 2025 season with the Fever.

"Y’all got Clark just one point behind Stewie and A’ja. What are we doing here," another fan added.

Y’all got Clark just one point behind Stewie and A’ja. What are we doing here. — Bü (@SabuOfficial) August 15, 2025

Other fans think Clark deserved better, with one writing, "Clark a 96? 🤡 She should be a 98".

"Caitlin Clark should be number one 💯," another added.

Caitlin Clark should be number one 💯 — 𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙉 (@____bean) August 15, 2025

Some fans are convinced Angel Reese deserves better, with one writing, "Angel better than like 3 ppl on this list rn but ight".

Others are confused as to why Reese was rated that highly in the first place, with one X user saying, "A 90 Overall used to mean something…"

A 90 Overall used to mean something… https://t.co/tDFqzy6Csh pic.twitter.com/oD5U0UwkNO — Starfighter Reviews (@StarfighterRev1) August 15, 2025

The bottom line is that any subjective video game rating is going to receive criticism, and NBA 2K is no different.

