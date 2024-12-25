Angel Reese Responds to Critics About Gym Time Amid Busy Offseason
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese appears to be just about everywhere during her first WNBA offseason.
Since the season ended, Reese has been seen sitting courtside at countless professional sports games and seems to be a good luck charm for the home team of every game she has been at.
In addition to this, Reese has been having conversations with special guests as part of her "Unapologetically Angel" show. The guest of her most recent podcast episode is her manager Jeanine Ogbonnaya, and at one point, the two clapped back at those who say Reese isn't spending enough time in the gym this offseason.
"People say 'Angel, how come you don't post basketball stuff?'" Reese said. Then Ogbonnaya discussed seeing a rude social media comment one person had in response to a recent off-court post that Reese made about not being in the gym, despite her having posted about her getting work in hours before.
The 22-year-old then added, "How come I have to post in the gym? What about all the other 143 women in the WNBA that don't post in the gym?"
This prompted Ogbonnaya to say, "It's because you post so much about all the other stuff we have going on." She then added, “We have a big shoot this week, and Angel called me and was like, ‘What is my call time? I’m booking a workout,’ and she’s going to wake up at 5 to work out before.
"We know where your priorities are at, obviously when you're on the court... and so it doesn't matter. At the end of the day, it's engagement," Ogbonnaya added.
"What do they say? Hating pays too," Reese then added with a laugh.
She certainly has that right.