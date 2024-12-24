Fans Marvel at Angel Reese Effect When in Attendance for Sporting Events
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has been busy with off-court activities during this WNBA offseason.
In addition to weekly episodes of her extremely successful podcast, the 22-year-old has been seen at many sporting events; most notably NFL and NBA games.
In fact, Reese attended an NFL game for four consecutive weekends back in September and October, which included a Baltimore Ravens home contest against the Buffalo Bills (where she received some massive praise from one of Baltimore's best players) and a Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game in Chicago.
After that Chicago game (which the Bears won), posts surfaced on social media that the home team had won in every match Reese was in attendance at. Now that the weather has gotten colder, Reese has been appearing at more NBA games; such as the Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic game on December 23.
Despite losing early in the game, the Magic (who were the home team) stormed back and ultimately won against the defending NBA champions.
As a result, this apparently means Reese's insane home team win streak when she's attending games has been improved to 12-0.
This absurdly hilarious statistic has not been independently verified. However, if anybody were to know whether or not it's true, it's Reese. And she seems to be basking in her winning streak getting extended once again on X.
One X user reposted a video of Reese on the game's jumbotron while the Magic were losing and captioned it, "Her undefeated attendance record is officially over 😭😭😭😭".
Reese responded to this fan after the game with, "you sure stinka???"
She then replied to another post of her with, "what’s my record now???"
Perhaps teams should be paying Reese to sit courtside at their games from now on.