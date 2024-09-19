Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Reveals Relationship Goals Require NBA Status

Sky rookie Angel Reese revealed what she's looking for in a man during a recent podcast episode.

Grant Young

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Much has been made about Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese's dating life over the past year.

While it was known that Reese was dating Florida State basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher in early 2024, Reese made it clear that she was single prior to her LSU Tigers squad playing in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Since then, Reese has been at the center of dating rumors with a couple of different men. There was speculation that she and rapper G Herbo were dating (which Reese refuted in a recent episode of "Unapologetically Angel"), that she and Detroit Pistons player Jalen Duran went on vacation together, plus Reese was seen at Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Terrance Shannon Jr.'s draft party, and there was even speculation that the 22-year-old and NBA icon Kevin Durant were together after the two sat courtside next to each other at the Paris Olympics (which Reese also vehemently denied).

Throughout it all, Reese has asserted she's still single. But she did reveal in a Thursday episode of "Unapologetically Angel" that she has a couple of NBA-specific requirements when it comes to romance.

"Are you single?" rapper Mariah the Scientist asked Reese on the show.

"I am," Reese replied. "You got somebody for me?"

When the rapper Latto asked Reese what her type is, she rookie responded, "He got to be tall. 6'7", 6'8" [inches tall]."

"So. NBA?" Mariah the Scientist responded.

"Yeah, NBA," Reese replied.

Given that Reese is 6'3", she wants a relationship partner who's noticeably taller than herself — and is nearly as skilled in basketball as she is.

Sorry, short kings. You'll have to sit this one out.

Published
Grant Young

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

