Angel Reese Rocks Eye-Catching Outfit Before First-Ever Game vs Paige Bueckers
The 1-4 Dallas Wings are about an hour away from tipping off against the 0-4 Chicago Sky on May 29, in a game that takes place in Chicago's Wintrust Arena.
While neither of these two teams has looked good to start the season, there's still a good deal of excitement about this matchup, given that it marks the first time that superstars Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese have ever played each other, including during their storied college careers.
While Bueckers is a guard and Reese is a post player, one would imagine they'll be competing directly against one another at some point. And because these two are arguably among the top three or four stars in all of women's basketball, this fresh contest is sure to attract a lot of attention.
But Reese is busy attracting attention before the game with her pregame outfit. The Sky's social media team posted a video of Reese entering the arena wearing a black Reebok shirt from the 'Angel Reese' collection (which she made sure to show off) along with patterned black pants, a pink puffy sweater, and a beige Chanel bag.
Earlier today, Reebok Basketball announced a player-exclusive Engine A colorway designed in partnership with Angel Reese, in what is being called the "Pretty Gritty" colorway. The shoe will drop at 10 a.m. EST on June 4 for $110 on Reebok's website.
Perhaps Reese will be showcasing these cool shoes during her first game against Bueckers. Regardless, it will be fun to watch these two 23-year-olds face each other not only on Thursday, but throughout the rest of their WNBA careers.