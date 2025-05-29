Pretty Gritty: Angel Reese's Player-Exclusive Reebok Shoes Drop Soon
It has been a monumental week for Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Reebok. WNBA fans got their first look at Reese's signature logo with Reebok. Reese's signature 'AR' logo sporting a halo has received glowing reviews from the sneaker community.
However, the storied sportswear brand is far from finished making headlines this week. For their latest release, Reebok Basketball has announced a player-exclusive Engine A colorway designed in partnership with Angel Reese.
The "Pretty Gritty" colorway is a limited-edition release that pays tribute to Reese's grit, determination, and rising influence. As one of the game’s biggest superstars, Reese continues to grow the sport and evolve the culture to new heights.
The Reebok Engine A "Pretty Gritty" colorway will drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, June 4. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $110 in adult sizes at Reebok.com.
The "Pretty Gritty" colorway sports a beautiful blend of Black Cherry, Pink Blast, and Black Cherry. It is inspired by Reese's unapologetic play on the court and her trendsetting, vibe-creating style off it.
The silhouette features Reese's eye-catching design details, a bold color palette, and her newly Reebok signature logo across the sockliners and the tongue.
Tech specs for the Reebok Engine A include a one-piece molded synthetic upper that provides a breathable package while remaining lightweight.
Also, ERS technology provides cushioning, stability, and energy return for peak performance on the court. Cutouts in the outsole reveal the shock-absorbing SuperFloat foam core.
"The Engine A – Pretty Gritty is my player-exclusive colorway for Reebok’s new Engine A Basketball Shoes," said Reese. "I'm excited to give fans a glimpse into what's to come in our overall partnership, and we're still just getting started."
Since re-entering the performance basketball market, Reebok aims to spotlight its signature cutting-edge innovation and style and promote the brand's newest ambassadors. Reese has quickly become the face of the brand's resurgence.
In October 2024, Reese signed a multi-year contract extension with Reebok that included a future signature sneaker. Unfortunately, fans must wait until 2026 for the official launch of Reese's signature basketball shoe.
The partnership between Reebok and Reese continues to thrive. Earlier this month, the brand released the second capsule collection, the SS25 Reebok x Angel, featuring a full performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel collection designed in partnership.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
The WNBA is dominating sneaker culture and Angel Reese has next.
A'ja Wilson's Nike sneakers drop in Bold "Leo Lights" colorway.
Malia Obama directed the first commercial for A'ja Wilson's Nike sneakers.
Caitlin Clark on the Nike Kobe 5 'Rookie of the Year', "You won't get them."
Interview: Napheesa Collier talks Jordan Brand sneaker deal.