Angel Reese's Bikini Vacation Photoshoot Catches Eyes

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's future is one of the biggest stories to follow during this upcoming WNBA offseason.

This is owed to inflammatory comments Reese made about the Sky franchise earlier this month, which sparked a ton of criticism and discourse as fallout. Among what Reese said was that if Chicago's front office doesn't make a better effort to sign top-tier free agents this winter than they did last offseason, Reese is more than willing to seek another franchise to play for.

Rightfully so, this set the Sky organization off. Their initial punishment for Reese was to suspend her for half of a game, but that ultimately ended up with Reese's season ending because of what were called back issues. However, given the timing of Reese's absence along with the suspension, many believe that Reese instead elected to sit out the season's remainder.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) against the Phoenix Mercury at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What's more, every member of the Sky's roster was supposed to do exit interviews with the media in the days after their season ended. However, Reese (along with several other players) blew this obligation off.

And in Reese's case, she was seen hopping on a private jet with some of her friends to go on vacation just a few hours after the Sky's last game, which is presumably why she missed her exit interview (and won't be taking one).

Angel Reese's Bikini Vacation Photos Turn Heads

It's unclear where Reese went on vacation. What is clear is that it was somewhere with a beach, as the 23-year-old superstar was posting on her Instagram story every day, showing photos of the beach and various activities she was getting up to.

However, Reese has since made several Instagram posts showing photos of her on the trip. One she posted on September 22 shows a photo collage of her lounging in a bikini at what looks to be a beach club with the caption, "face pretty".

Those weren't the only vacation photos that Reese posted, as she added several selfies to another post last week that was captioned, “let me put you in some pucci & take you out the country”.

It will be fascinating to see whether Reese ends up in Chicago or whether she's playing for another franchise by the time 2026 rolls around.

However, it doesn't seem like the WNBA is at the top of Reese's mind right now, given how quickly she took her vacation once her second professional season ended.

