Angel Reese's Black Bodysuit Outfit Steals Show at Canelo vs Crawford Netflix Fight

Just a few hours after her second WNBA season ended on September 11, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese posted several photos and videos of her getting on a private jet with some of her friends to her social media accounts.

This raised eyebrows among the women's basketball community because almost every other player on the Sky's roster was subjected to exit interviews one day after their final game. However, Reese's posts made it apparent that she wouldn't be doing her exit interview on the same day as the rest of the team, and that she had other places to be.

It turned out that this place was Las Vegas, as Reese was in attendance for the iconic boxing showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on September 13. While the fight itself (which was between two of the greatest boxers this century, and in which Crawford produced an upset victory) delivered on the extremely high expectations, there's a case to be made that Reese stole the show — at least when it comes to going viral.

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese Goes Viral For Terence Crawford Meetup, Bodysuit Outfit

This boxing event was broadcast live on Netflix and was free for subscribers, which brought an unprecedented amount of eyeballs both live and on social media. And Reese capitalized on these eyeballs when a video of her visiting Crawford in his locker room before the fight went viral.

The reason it went viral is that Reese (who is 6'3" and was wearing heels) towered over Crawford (who is listed at 5'8"). Netflix's X account posted a video of this meetup, and it already has over 1.7 million views.

Icons meeting icons.



Angel Reese meets Terence Crawford backstage. #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/VjIwqlE9gc — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025

What's more, several photos of Reese posing on the red carpet before entering Allegiant Stadium for the actual fight also went viral. She could be seen wearing a black bodysuit outfit and sunglasses that got a lot of positive attention from social media.

ANGEL REESE IS IN THE HOUSE #CaneloCrawford



📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/kdtp1ID1e0 — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025

If it wasn't clear enough from Reese meeting Crawford before the fight where her allegiances lie, she took a clear side after Crawford pulled off the upset with an X post that read, "DUBS IN THE CHAT."

DUBS IN THE CHAT. https://t.co/t44xzP5ChM — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 14, 2025

Reese has been at the center of much turmoil and backlash over the past couple of weeks because of her scathing comments about the Sky organization in an article from the Chicago Tribune.

However, Reese wasn't receiving any backlash during this fight on Saturday night, and she felt like a global superstar who transcended her sport. There's no question that Reese went viral more than any other celebrity in attendance, and there were plenty of celebrities in attendance.

