Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Results, Highlights & Live Updates
The wait for Canelo Alvarez's superfight against Terence Crawford is finally over. September 13 has arrived, and boxing fans are crowding into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as we speak, in preparation for what's the biggest boxing event on the 2025 calendar to see Crawford challenge Canelo for his IBF, WBC, WBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles.
Fans and analysts are torn about which of these two fighters will emerge victorious on Saturday night. While the odds suggest that Canelo is more likely to get his hand raised, many feel like Crawford is a better technical boxer at this point in his career, and his speed advantage should allow him to secure a decision victory.
Others feel like the fact that Crawford is jumping up two weight divisions to fight Canelo (although he has spent most of his career three divisions beneath Canelo) is a bridge too far, as Canelo's size and power will be the difference maker.
While these two champions are the biggest names on this card by far, several up-and-coming prospects have been included on this card that could make a name for themselves.
We'll be updating this article throughout the Canelo vs. Crawford card, including live updates for the main event as they happen, the results of the main card and undercard, and any highlights that happen on the night starting at 9 p.m. ET
Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Crawford
The first fight of the main card was between Saudi Arabian prospect Mohammed Alakel and journeyman Travis Crawford (no relation to Terence Crawford). It didn't take Alakel long to show why he was a gigantic favorite, as he was the much quicker and more technical boxer between the two.
While Crawford managed to close the distance better after a brutal first round and had several solid moments, the fight was Alakel's from bell to bell, and he ultimately won an easy unanimous decision.
Despite Alakel getting his hand raised, Alakel's supporters were surely hoping he would produce a finish on this massive card.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Full Card
Main Card Results
- Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) vs Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs): 12-round super middleweight bout for Canelo's IBF, WBC, WBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine world titles.
- Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) vs Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs): 10-round super welterweight.
- Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) vs Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs): 10-round super middleweight bout for Mbilli's interim WBC world title.
- Lightweight: Mohammed Alakel def. Travis Crawford (unanimous decision, 99-91, 99-91, 98-92)
Prelim Results
- Middleweight: Brandon Adams def. Serhii Bohachuk (unanimous decision)
- Heavyweight: Jermaine Franklin def. Ivan Dychko (unanimous decision)
- Super Featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi def. Javier Martinez (TKO, Round 1)
- Super Lightweight: Sultan Al-Mohammed def. Martin Caraballo (unanimous decision)
- Light Heavyweight: Raiko Santana def. Steven Nelson (TKO, Round 1)
- Super Middleweight: Marco Verde def. Sona Akale (TKO, Round 4)
