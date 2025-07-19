Angel Reese's Indiana 'Takeover Your Trap' WNBA All-Star Flex Turns Heads

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is taking place on July 19 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, which is where Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play their home games. The last time Angel Reese's Chicago Sky squad faced the Fever in Gainbridge, it came on opening day of the 2025 WNBA regular season, and the Fever defeated them by a score of 93-58.

Many games have been played since that point, with the Fever taking a 12-11 record heading into All-Star weekend while Chicago has a 7-15 record. However, none of this has kept Reese from feeling confident while being present in the Fever's home turf for the All-Star Game, which was made exceedingly clear with an Instagram post she made on July 19.

The post was captioned, "I’M IN YOUR CITYYY……@reebok," and featured Reese going around Indianapolis to help promote her new signature shoe, which is called the Angel Reese 1 Mebounds. The video itself begins with a caption that reads, "Walk In Your Trap Takeover Your Trap".

Given the long-standing rivalry between Reese and Caitlin Clark, some fans seem to be thinking this Reese's way of throwing a subtle jab Clark's way, or at least asserting her presence in Clark's home base. And this seems to be irking some of Clark's fans.

“how you let people come to your city and make it their own” pic.twitter.com/Hpcgbi8guN — 🫰 (@chaoticneutraII) July 19, 2025

Regardless, Reese's sentiment is harmless and is just a fun marketing ploy to get interest around her shoe once she takes to the court on Saturday evening.

It will be interesting to see how Fever fans receive Reese when she's introduced in the All-Star Game.

Recommended Reading: