Dave Portnoy Gives Pained Angel Reese Praise for 'Brilliant' Marketing Move

Dave Portnoy built Barstool Sports out of nothing and turned it into one of the most successful digital media companies in the United States. Like him or hate him, this proves that Portnoy is a shrewd businessman who knows a thing or two about successful marketing tactics.

When it comes to women's basketball, there's no better marketer (at least in regards to self-promotion) than Chicago Sky second-year standout Angel Reese. This is proven through her deciding to trademark "Mebounds" (me + rebounds) after fans had begun using it in a negative connotation when speaking about Reese getting her own rebounds.

Reebok made an X post teasing the release of Reese's first signature shoe, which is called Mebounds, on the morning of July 19 with the caption, "Angel Reese 1 Mebounds.

All mine. Not yours (yet)".

Angel Reese 1 Mebounds.

All mine. Not yours (yet) pic.twitter.com/8ETZbTE7nq — Reebok (@Reebok) July 19, 2025

This prompted a painstaking message from Portnoy, who replied to Reebok's X post and wrote, "I hate (sports sense) Angel Reese. Hate her. That’s how much it pains me to admit how brilliant it was for her team to trademark Mebounds and make it her thing. Brilliant. I hate how brilliant it is."

I hate (sports sense) Angel Reese. Hate her. That’s how much it pains me to admit how brilliant it was for her team to trademark Mebounds and make it her thing. Brilliant. I hate how brilliant it is. https://t.co/UmLLr2olCn — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 19, 2025

Portnoy has made his "hate" for Reese apparent over the years, and it stems from him being a massive Caitlin Clark fan (which is not to say that a fan needs to hate one of these 23-year-olds if they like the other).

Regardless, it's cool to see Portnoy giving Reese respect for this marketing ploy (which has amassed over 660,000 views in 45 minutes), despite him doing so through a back-handed compliment.

