Angel Reese's Most Valuable Point Guard Stance Turns Heads After Unrivaled Win
Sunday marked the semifinals of the Unrivaled women's basketball league, where the league's top four teams matched up to see who would play in Monday's championship game.
It seemed like the odds were stacked against Rose BC, especially because both Kahleah Copper and Angel Reese did not play in the game due to injuries. However, that didn't keep Rose BC from pulling off an impressive victory against Laces BC by a score of 63-57.
In the other semifinal game, the Lunar Owls BC — who had a 13-1 regular season record entering the game — suffered a shocking 73-70 upset defeat to Vinyl BC. This result came soon after it was announced that Lunar Owls and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier won Unrivaled League MVP.
While Collier was initially questionable to play due to an ankle injury, she suited up and scored 36 points. Alas, it wasn't enough to earn her team the victory.
The star of the show for Rose BC in their game was Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, who scored an insane 39 of her team's 63 points and drilled the game-winning three-point shot to take her team to the championship game.
After the game, Angel Reese made several assertions about Gray being what she called the "MVPG", which is an acronym for Most Valuable Point Guard.
The first came with an X post that wrote, "CHELSEA MF GRAY. MV PG. END OF CONVO."
She also posted to her Instagram story a video of Gray speaking with the broadcast after the game that was captioned, "MVPG. @CGray209".
Reese can be heard in the video saying, "I don't know, I got an MVP on my team. I don't know, yo. MVP!"
Perhaps Reese believes Gray should have been deemed Unrivaled MVP over Collier.