Insider Reveals Unfortunate Angel Reese Unrivaled Injury Update
On Saturday, it was announced that Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese won the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year for the league's inaugural season.
Reese leading the league in rebounding makes it clear that she's well deserving of this award, not to mention that she was a crucial part of her Rose BC team earning a trip to the Unrivaled playoffs, which begin on March 16.
However, Reese's status for these playoffs was put into question on March 10 after she suffered an apparent wrist injury during her team's final regular season game.
Given that Reese's rookie WNBA season was cut short due to a hairline fracture in her wrist that required surgery, this injury was of extreme concern.
While there was no initial update about the injury's severity, ESPN women's basketball insider Kendra Andrews made an unfortunate update about Reese's status on March 15 by writing on X, "Angel Reese is OUT of tomorrow’s semifinals game due to a hand injury she sustained in the final game of the regular season, per Unrivaled. She could be seen grabbing at her left wrist in the third quarter before exiting the game — the same wrist she had surgery on in September."
It's worth noting that Reese's injury is being listed as a hand issue rather than a wrist, which could be a positive sign. While it doesn't appear that there's any clear update on the actual extent of the 22-year-old's injury, the fact that she doesn't feel healthy enough to compete at this point doesn't bode well.
Regardless of whether Rose BC wins on Sunday, it seems likely that Reese's Unrivaled season has now come to an end. Hopefully this injury (whatever it is) is fully healed for the WNBA season's start.