Angel Reese's Reaction to Chicago Sky Ariel Atkins Trade Speaks Volumes
On February 23, news broke that the Chicago Sky had traded their No. 3 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Washington Mystics for two-time WNBA All-Star Ariel Atkins. In addition, the Mystics will also receive a 2027 first-round pick swap and Chicago's 2027 second-round pick.
This is a fascinating trade that, if nothing else, signals the Sky's intention to produce a winning team right away, rather than try and rebuild for the near future.
What's for sure is that Atkins provides much-needed scoring on the wing, which is something the Sky's roster lacked before this trade took place.
Atkins averaged 14.9 points per game for the Mystics during the 2024 season. She also shot 35.7% from three-point range and averaged two made threes per game. The Sky as a team only averaged 4.8 made three-pointers per game during the 2024 regular season (which was more than 1 three-pointer per game less than any other team in the league), so Atkins' addition makes sense for that reason alone.
The 28-year-old should be able to complement Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, who are Chicago's twin towers in the paint. And Reese made her opinion of this trade extremely clear with an X post on Sunday evening.
"walked in Unrivaled with no teammates & now i’m walking out with 2😜 #skytown," Reese wrote.
For reference, Atkins recently signed a relief player contract for Unrivaled. The other player Reese is referring to is Courtney Vandersloot, who signed with the Sky earlier in the offseason
Reese certainly seems to be excited about Atkins becoming her teammate.