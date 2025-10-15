Angel Reese's Stunning Pink Lingerie Display Steals Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

On October 9, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese announced that she had partnered with Victoria's Secret, which is an American specialty retailer that focuses on lingerie collections, clothing, and other beauty products.

This partnership was historic because one aspect of it was that Reese would be walking in the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is arguably the biggest fashion runway show in the world. This made Reese the first female professional athlete to appear in the fashion show (although Team USA Olympic gymnast Suni Lee also made the walk on Wednesday).

Reese's fans have been counting down the days until October 15 so they could get a glimpse of Reese making the walk. And the 23-year-old has been doing a fantastic job of building anticipation through her social media channels, as she has posted behind-the-scenes updates and other aspects of what has gone into her appearance on the show.

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese's Victoria's Secret Runway Walk Turns Heads

And the wait is now over, as the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is underway, and Reese has already had two appearances on the runway.

X user @ShowCaseShabazz posted a video of Reese making her first walk with the caption, "ANGEL REESE @VSFashionShow". Reese can be seen in the video wearing pink and white floral lingerie. She also seems to be holding something fuzzy in both her hands, and (seemingly intentionally) dropped the one she was carrying during her walk.

The @metgalacrave account posted a still photo of Reese striking a pose at the runway's peak with the caption, "Angel Reese on the runway at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show."

Angel Reese on the runway at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reese also made her second walk a few minutes later, this time donning the iconic Victoria's Secret angel wings on her back, along with a pink shirt and pink lingerie.

Angel Reese Speaks on Joining the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Reese was interviewed before the Fashion Show was underway on Wednesday and was asked how it felt to be a part of the legendary show.

"It feels amazing, it feels amazing," Reese said, per an X post from @ShowCaseShabazz. "With my name also being Angel, I think it's literally perfect. It was destined for me. I think this was already for me. So I'm just really happy to be sitting in this room with so many amazing models, so many amazing women. The team that put this all together has been amazing, so I'm just so excited."

Angel Reese interview ahead of walking Victorias Secret Angels

This is just another example of Reese's superstardom seeping into the mainstream.

