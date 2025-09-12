Angel Reese's Team Rewards 'Free Angel' Fan Shirt at Chicago Sky Game

Despite the fact that she wasn't playing, Angel Reese was the main focus of the Chicago Sky's final WNBA regular season game, which was a loss at home against the New York Liberty on September 11.

Reese didn't play in the game because of what was deemed a back issue, which is something she has been trying to manage for much of the season. However, those who have been following all the drama and noise around Reese and her standing with the Sky over the past eight days know that there's probably more to the story.

The 23-year-old's future in Chicago seems extremely murky right now. This is owed to Reese putting the entire franchise on blast through her quotes in a September 3 Chicago Tribune article, including saying her front office needs to do better to attract free agents, that head coach Tyler Marsh needs to coach players harder, and that veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot is probably too old to lead the team to success.

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Given all the turmoil this has caused within the organization, many believe Reese's time with the Sky has come to an end and that she'll get traded this upcoming offseason.

Angel Reese's Security Escorts Fan to Better Seats During Sky Game

The situation between Reese and the Sky took another interesting turn at one point during Thursday's game. This was initially conveyed through an X post from user @RedheadLorri, who wrote, "A fan with 'Free Angel' shirt has just been escorted down to court side seats by Angel’s security .@chicagosky".

A fan with “Free Angel” shirt has just been escorted down to court side seats by Angel’s security .@chicagosky — Skytown Mayor (@RedheadLorri) September 12, 2025

It's worth noting that this account isn't a credible source. However, that didn't keep this post from going viral, as many are assuming that if this is indeed the case, Reese made it clear to her security that she wanted the fan sitting front and center.

This same X user followed up her initial post with a photo of a fan wearing a "Free Angel" jersey with the caption, "Here she is sitting court side with her 'Free Angel' shirt after Angel’s security escorted her down from our seats to sit by the team! .@chicagosky #skytown'".

Here she is sitting court side with her “Free Angel” shirt after Angel’s security escorted her down from our seats to sit by the team! .@chicagosky #skytown pic.twitter.com/Tthc5RMLsT — Skytown Mayor (@RedheadLorri) September 12, 2025

If this is a Sky fan, it's interesting that they're taking Reese's side in this matter, if only because this would mean that Reese is no longer with the franchise.

Then again, there's a very good chance that this fan's allegiance is tied to Reese specifically (given how popular she is), which means she would follow Angel to whichever team she might end up with after Chicago.

