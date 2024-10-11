Angel Reese Seemingly Addresses Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Related Podcast 'Hating'
Chicago Sky sensation Angel Reese generated a lot of attention on Thursday when the special guest of the most recent "Unapologetically Angel" podcast episode was Kayla Nicole, who is best known for being the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs NFL star Travis Kelce.
Of course, Kelce is now dating global pop icon Taylor Swift. And that fact that Reese and Nicole spent a lot of the podcast discussing aspects of Nicole and Kelce's relationship (which ended several years ago), plus how Nicole alluded to her and Kelce being unable to acknowledge each other in person because of fear it would be spun into something crazy, has irked Swift's fervent fanbase.
So much so that the "Swifties" have been expressing their frustration with Reese over social media since the podcast aired.
One X user is getting a lot of traction for writing, "Kayla Nicole never publicly spoke on her relationship with Travis btw, Angel gave her a safe platform to do that, this what y’all whining about but been harassing her since they broke up and he got with Taylor 😭😭😭," which conveys the general sentiment around the podcast episode.
It appears that Reese may have heard this criticism because she sent out an X post on Friday that wrote, "hating pays too💅".
There's no way to know whether Reese was truly addressing the reaction she has received over the podcast episode with this X post. What's for sure is that the episode has gotten a lot of views — which means more money for the "Chi Barbie".
So the shoe seems to fit in that regard.