Angel Reese Sends Clear Message About Indiana's Reason for WNBA All-Star Success

Chicago Sky second-year star Angel Reese has a contentious relationship with the Indiana Fever's fan base. This largely stems from Reese's long-standing rivalry with Fever star Caitlin Clark, not to mention that Indiana and Chicago have been rivals in the WNBA since long before Clark and Reese became professionals.

Reese irked many members of the Fever community with an Instagram post she made on July 19 that shows her going around Indianapolis to help promote her new signature shoe colorway with Reebok. The post is captioned, "I’M IN YOUR CITYYY……@reebok," and a caption within the video itself says, "Walk In Your Trap Takeover Your Trap".

Reese's seemingly trying to claim Indianapolis as her own (despite it being a clever marketing tactic) seems to have frustrated many fans. But that didn't keep Reese from doubling down on what could be perceived as subtle shade toward Indiana and its fans, as she made an X post on July 20 that wrote, "this was the most fun i’ve had in a whileee because of the PLAYERS. shoutout to yall. back to the regularly scheduled program 🥴 #indiami ✌🏽".

this was the most fun i’ve had in a whileee because of the PLAYERS. shoutout to yall. back to the regularly scheduled program 🥴 #indiami ✌🏽 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 21, 2025

Many other players have given Indiana (and the fans there) their flowers over the WNBA All-Star weekend because of the fantastic and welcoming atmosphere that was created. However, Reese seemingly wants to make it apparent that she's attributing this successful weekend to her WNBA peers, rather than the host city or its fans.

Perhaps Reese didn't mean anything by her post. But the words and emphasis on "PLAYERS" seem intentional.

