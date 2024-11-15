Angel Reese Vows to Keep Romantic Relationships Private Going Forward
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has made a conscious decision to disclose aspects of her personal life to her fanbase and the rest of the women's basketball community.
This stems from her doing the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, which has caused her to open up about her life off the basketball court that listeners likely would not have been privy to if she wasn't speaking about them in front of a microphone.
There have already been several examples of this, like when she spoke about dating "short kings" in last week's episode, and that she prefers dating men who are in the NBA during an episode back in September.
The most recent "Unapologetically Angel" episode was released on Thursday, with the special guest being comedian Funny Marco.
It appears that Reese and Funny Marco discussed Reese's dating life during the most recent episode. But Reese doesn't appear to have liked the feedback from them presumably doing so, according to two X posts the 22-year-old made on Friday.
"now i see why people hide relationships & keep everything private 😭 like i don’t think i’ll ever openly share that part of my life with yall again until im married cause yall do THE MOST! " Reese wrote.
She then followed that sentiment up with, "it will literally have to be all assumptions & speculations cause absolutely NOT😭🤣".
Fans seem confused about what exactly she's alluding to, and it's unclear whether it did stem from something in the episode. But whatever it is, it appears that Reese will be more guarded about discussing this aspect of her life off the court in the future.