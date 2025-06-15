Angel Reese Sends Strong Message About Sun Player After Hair-Pulling Confrontation

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese produced what was arguably the greatest game of her WNBA career to this point on June 15, as she recorded the first triple-double of her professional basketball tenure in her team's 78-66 victory over the Connecticut Sun, as she tallied 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

However, the moment from Sunday's game that is catching the most attention came when Sun guard Bria Hartley grabbed at Reese’s hair while trying to secure a rebound in the third quarter. This prompted Reese to turn around and share words with Hartley before Connecticut players Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Tina Charles intervened.

Charles seemed particularly upset at Reese, as she was shouting at her across the court and had to be physically restrained in the aftermath of the hair pull. This was strange for many fans to see, as it appears that Charles and Reese otherwise have a good relationship with each other.

Angel Reese was READY to square up with Bria Hartley after getting her hair pulled 😳



Chi-Town Barbie losing her MIND



pic.twitter.com/M1DgYIw4nJ — Trending Sports Podcast (@TrendingSportsP) June 15, 2025

However, Reese conveyed that it's still all love between her and Charles when speaking with the media after Sunday's game.

"Obviously, the little scuffle that we had, obviously she had to stick up for her teammate. But she was like 'You know I got to do that. I got to do that for my teammate.' I was like 'You know that s*** not personal,'" Reese said of Charles, per an X post from the Chicago Sky.

"I love a vet like you, I love a player like you. Obviously, I respect your game, you have done a lot of great things for this game... So it's great having a vet that really wants to talk to you and make sure you get better, because obviously when she leaves this game, she wants to leave it in the right way," Reese added.

Post Game Press Conference | Sky vs Sun | June 15, 2025 https://t.co/xCMlCaRBHx — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 15, 2025

Reese's Sky squad faces the Sun again on August 13.

