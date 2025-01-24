Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Sharpens Iron at Unrivaled With Lisa Leslie, Napheesa Collier

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is expanding her offensive skillset at Unrivaled with two women's basketball icons.

Grant Young

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a shot against the Vinyl in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
It appears that one of Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese's main areas of focus this offseason is improving her shooting.

This was first conveyed when a video of Reese shooting three-pointers made waves on social media back in November. Given that Reese is already one of the league's best rebounders and boasts a solid skillset under the basket, adding a jump shot to her arsenal would diversify her offensive abilities and pose a problem for opposing defenses.

Reese's Unrivaled teammate Kahleah Copper spoke about helping the 22-year-old with her finishing after their most recent game in Miami. And a January 23 video from Unrivaled's X account (that has gone viral) shows Reese continuing to improve her shooting stroke with WNBA icons Lisa Leslie and Napheesa Collier.

"Only at Unrivaled 😈," the video is captioned, which shows Reese and Collier making an array of jump shots. In addition to that, Leslie (who certainly knows a thing or two about how to produce success in the paint) could be seen showing Reese and Collier some post moves.

Given that Reese and Collier play the same position and Collier has arguably the most diverse and effective skillset out of any forward in women's basketball — although Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson would have to say something about that — few active players are better suited to help Reese continue to grow and develop her game than the Lynx superstar and Unrivaled co-founder.

It will be awesome for Sky fans to see how Reese turns this work into success on the court during her second WNBA season.

Grant Young
