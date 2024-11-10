Fans At Odds Over Angel Reese's Viral Three-Point Shooting Stroke
Now that she has healed in full from the fractured wrist she suffered during the 2024 WNBA regular season. Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is now back in the lab, working to improve her game.
Despite being 22 years old and playing just one season of professional basketball, Reese is inarguably one of the league's best rebounders. But she could use some improvement in her shooting.
Her struggles to finish near the basket have been well-documented at this point. While that's surely something she's working to hone this offseason, her deep shooting ability could also get better.
Reese went 3-16 (18.8%) from three-point range for the Sky in 2024. Because of her position and strengths, it's a stretch to think (or expect) that she'll ever become an adept sharpshooter.
But Reese still seems keen to boost that shooting percentage, which is shown by a video of her shooting a three-pointer during a recent workout.
X user @___lovelani posted a video of Reese draining a three-point shot that was initially posted on the Instagram story of a Sky assistant coach.
Reese's made shot has generated much conversation over social media.
One fan liked what they see, writing, "Dat catch and shoot gone hit different 🔥".
Some fans aren't as impressed with the shooting form she's showing. One X user wrote, "That's a whopping single shot made and the form was 🤮".
Another fan posted a screenshot of her follow-through on the shot and said, "Generational follow through".
"Shoots better from 30 feet than 3 feet 😭," said another.
Reese will be able to show any doubters wrong during the new Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league, which begins in January.