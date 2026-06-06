Angel Reese Speaks on Raven Johnson's Transition to Fever Before Mystics vs Dream

Atlanta Dream star forward Angel Reese shared her thoughts about Indiana Fever rookie Raven Johnson's start to ther WNBA career before Dream faced the Washington Mystics on June 6.

“[Raven and I] talk probably once a week. Her mom comes to the games and sits courtside with my mom. But it’s great to see her being able to adjust to the W so quickly," Reese said, per an X post from @JameelahJNBA.

She then added, "I mean, obviously, everybody knows [Johnson's] defense. But her three-point continues to grow, and she continues to get comfortable. So I'm really happy for her, and really excited for her. And I know she's gonna continue to flourish in Indiana."

Following Atlanta Dream’s shootaround this morning, I asked Angel Reese about getting to see Indiana’s Raven Johnson:



“We talk probably once a week. Her mom comes to the games and sits courtside with my mom. But it’s great to see her being able to adjust to the W so quickly.” pic.twitter.com/31pG2iYhdR — JJ (@JameelahJNBA) June 6, 2026

These comments came two days after Johnson's Fever squad beat Reese's Dream by a score of 83-71. One would imagine that the question was asked after a hug shared by Reese and Johnson before Thursday's game went viral on social media, as it showed that the two have a great relationship with each other.

The WNBA's Instagram account posted a video of this exchange and spoke about how these two both played in the SEC in college.

It's unclear how Reese and Johnson's relationship began, and it's also unknown how their mothers became friends. Johnson is from Atlanta and her family still lives there, which is likely why her mom is sitting with Reese's mom during Dream games.

Angel Reese and Raven Johnson Show College Rivalries Can Stay in the Past

Of course, anybody who follows women's basketball knows that the rivalry between Angel Reese and Johnson's Fever teammate, superstar guard Caitlin Clark, started when the two faced each other in the 2023 NCAA National Championship Game.

Reese and Clark both assert that there's no bad blood between them and that if they did have a rivalry, it has been left in the rearview mirror.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese and Johnson also had a rivalry, but this one was because arguably LSU's biggest rival is South Carolina, which is where Johnson went and played under Dawn Staley.

It seems that Reese has put both rivalries behind her and is instead focused on finding her role with the Dream, who are looking to bounce back against the Mystics. Given that the Dream are playing at home, one would imagine that Reese's mom is sitting courtside. And perhaps Raven Johnson's mom is sitting with her at this contest, even though the Fever are playing in New York tonight.