Angel Reese Stands Up for Sky Coach Amid Losing Season
The Chicago Sky's record dropped to 2-6 with their 85-66 loss to the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty on June 10.
One thing about the Sky to this point is that when they lose, they lose big. All but one of their losses have been by more than 10 points, and four of their six defeats to this point (two each on behalf of the Liberty and Indiana Fever) have been by at least 19 points.
This is not the start that first-year head coach Tyler Marsh had envisioned when commencing his career leading a WNBA team. And in the wake of these ongoing struggles, Marsh has received a lot of criticism about how the season has begun for Chicago.
But Sky star second-year forward Angel Reese defended her head coach in the midst of what was an emotionally charged postgame press conference on June 10.
"We have to give Tyler grace because he's a rookie coach, too. He's the head coach, but it's us on the floor," Reese said when asked about Marsh's impact so far this season, per an X post from reporter Karli Bell.
"We have to look ourselves in the mirror and be patient with ourselves and continue to just grind. We don't point the finger," Reese added.
It's cool to hear Reese having her coach's back in this way. Still, the fact that Chicago only has wins over the 1-9 Dallas Wings to this point in the year suggests there's a lot of work that Reese, Marsh, and the entire Sky roster must do before they become relevant in the league standings.