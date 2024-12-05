Angel Reese Styles Alongside Rihanna in Glammed Out Linkup After Award Win
Despite it being in the middle of the WNBA offseason, Wednesday, December 4 was an extremely successful day for Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese.
On Wednesday morning, Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" show was selected as one of the Best New Shows of 2024 by Spotify Podcasts.
This is quite an impressive achievement for the 22-year-old, who only started her podcast in September.
However, that was just the start of Reese's day. She made an appearance at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards (which is best known as the “Shoe Oscars”).
But she wasn't just there to take part. Reese won the Style Influencer of the Year Award, which is a massive honor.
In accepting the Award, Reese said, "I’m 22 years old, I’m still figuring life out, but this is just the beginning,” according to FootwearNews.com.
However, that wasn't where Reese's exciting night ended. Also present at the "Shoe Oscars" was global pop sensation Rihanna, whose rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky was also up for an award. And at one point, Reese and Rihanna linked up for a few Instagram story posts.
Reese and Rihanna were posing next to each other for a selfie when Reese said, "I LOVE YOU! The QUEEN!" while Rihanna was pointing to her.
In the next story, Reese turns to Rihanna and says, "I want to work with you one day. Can we do it?"
"Let's do it," Rihanna replied. "I'm always ready." Then the two posed some more.
Reese commemorated the moment by posting on X, "check my IG story if yall wanna gag rn😭🤣🤭".
Wednesday was certainly one to remember for the Chicago Sky's franchise player.