Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Takes Accountability After Chicago Sky's 4th Straight Loss

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese wasn't content with her effort during her team's fourth consecutive defeat.

Grant Young

May 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives around Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
May 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives around Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky still have yet to win a game in the 2025 WNBA regular season, as they were defeated by the Phoenix Mercury on May 27 by a score of 94-89.

Sky superstar Angel Reese finished the game with 13 points (on 3 of 9 shooting) and 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. However, it was a hard screen that she set on Mercury star Alyssa Thomas in the first quarter (which Thomas responded to by yanking Reese's jersey, as if to drag her down to the ground with her) that caught the most attention from the contest.

Despite being at the receiving end of Reese's screen, Thomas was still a huge part of the Mercury winning on Tuesday. She finished with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and a whopping 15 assists in 35 minutes played.

And when speaking with the media after the game, Angel Reese took accountability for not defending Thomas well enough.

"Posts, we gotta do a better job of putting ball pressure on AT. Obviously, she had, what, 15 assists? That's on me," Reese said, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports. "We stopped her scoring-wise, I feel like I stopped her scoring-wise. But I don't think I did a good job stopping her coming downhill, full head of steam, and just being able to guard her."

Props to Reese for holding herself accountable in this way. She'll look to help lead the Sky to the team's first 2025 victory over the Dallas Wings on May 29.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News