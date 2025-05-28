Angel Reese Takes Accountability After Chicago Sky's 4th Straight Loss
The Chicago Sky still have yet to win a game in the 2025 WNBA regular season, as they were defeated by the Phoenix Mercury on May 27 by a score of 94-89.
Sky superstar Angel Reese finished the game with 13 points (on 3 of 9 shooting) and 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. However, it was a hard screen that she set on Mercury star Alyssa Thomas in the first quarter (which Thomas responded to by yanking Reese's jersey, as if to drag her down to the ground with her) that caught the most attention from the contest.
Despite being at the receiving end of Reese's screen, Thomas was still a huge part of the Mercury winning on Tuesday. She finished with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and a whopping 15 assists in 35 minutes played.
And when speaking with the media after the game, Angel Reese took accountability for not defending Thomas well enough.
"Posts, we gotta do a better job of putting ball pressure on AT. Obviously, she had, what, 15 assists? That's on me," Reese said, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports. "We stopped her scoring-wise, I feel like I stopped her scoring-wise. But I don't think I did a good job stopping her coming downhill, full head of steam, and just being able to guard her."
Props to Reese for holding herself accountable in this way. She'll look to help lead the Sky to the team's first 2025 victory over the Dallas Wings on May 29.