Angel Reese Teases Appearance Change Amid Reebok Shoe Release News

Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese is the face of Reebok's women's basketball line. This stems from a deal she signed back in 2024, which came soon after Shaquille O'Neal (who is one of Reese's mentors) became president of Reebok's basketball division.

Reese is an extremely shrewd businesswoman and is perhaps the best women's basketball player in the world when it comes to knowing how to market herself. A great example of this was how she advertised the Angel Reese 1, which is her first signature shoe with Reebok, while she was in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend.

Reese debuted the 'Mebounds' colorway in a game for the first time during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which took place on July 19. And on August 14, it was announced that while Reese's first signature shoe was initially not supposed to be available for purchase until 2025, Reebok decided to bump the release date up to September 18.

Angel Reese's Newest Reebok Drop

On Thursday, Reebok made an X post that read, "The Angel Reese 1: Diamond Dust



"Made for the spotlight. Available on 9/18." This was Reebok's way of announcing a new off-white colorway for Reese's signature shoe.

Therefore, both the aforementioned Mebounds colorway and this Diamond Dust colorway will be available for purchase on September 18.

The Angel Reese 1: Diamond Dust



Made for the spotlight. Available on 9/18. pic.twitter.com/N3Eah06tUu — Reebok (@Reebok) August 14, 2025

And it isn't just Reese's shoes that are available for purchase next month, as a signature apparel collection with Reebok will also get launched on the same day, which will pay “homage to Reese’s unapologetic energy and off-court style,” and include graphic tees, sweatshirts and sweatpants, and cropped tanks," according to an August 14 article from Elle Magazine.

Part of this apparel release is leg sleeves. Reese has become iconic in the women's basketball world for wearing a sleeve on her left leg, while leaving the right leg bare. However, the way she used to do this was by cutting the left leg of her leggings off.

But now she doesn't have to do any cutting because she has her own leg sleeves. And she celebrated this with an X post Thursday that read, "oh & remember when yall kept asking why I don’t wear the full leg sleeve anymore? everything is INTENTIONAL. nomore cutting them sleeves baby 😭🤭🤏🏽SEPTEMBER 18TH."

oh & remember when yall kept asking why I don’t wear the full leg sleeve anymore? everything is INTENTIONAL. nomore cutting them sleeves baby 😭🤭🤏🏽SEPTEMBER 18TH. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 14, 2025

In other words, Reese is saying that she stopped wearing her once-cut leg sleeves earlier this year in order to prepare for her own leg sleeves releasing next month, which will mark her reverting to what had once been a staple in her appearance.

Let the countdown begin before Reese's Reebok release drops.

