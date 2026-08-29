Angel Reese Suspension Reversal Adds Twist to Fever-Dream Playoff Race

Atlanta Dream star forward Angel Reese was assessed a technical foul during her team's loss to the Portland Fire on Friday night.

She got tangled up with Fire guard Carla Leite while the two were jockeying for rebound positioning, and then seemed to try to push Leite while going back down the court (although the push didn't actually connect).

The play that led to Angel Reese's 8th technical foul and a suspension for Sunday against the Lynx unless it is rescinded:pic.twitter.com/G8wsa09F37 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 29, 2026

This would have been the eighth technical foul Reese has received this season, which would have gotten her suspended for the Dream's next game, as a player tallying eight technicals warrants a mandatory one-game suspension.

However, news broke on Saturday morning that the technical was rescinded, which means that Reese has avoided a suspension and will get to play against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Why Angel Reese's Technical Rescission Matters in Fever-Dream Home-Court Battle

The Dream lost to the Fire on Friday, while the Indiana Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun. Before these results, the Dream held the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings, while the Fever were a half-game behind them and held the No. 5 seed.

Now these spots have flipped, with the Fever taking the No. 4 seed. And this is crucial because it means that if the season ended today, the Fever would get home-court advantage over the Dream in their best-of-three first-round playoff series.

This is why the final games of the regular season are critical for Atlanta and Indiana. Losing Reese would have been a huge blow for the Dream, especially because they're facing the No. 1-seed Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, which is the game Reese would have had to miss if her technical wasn't rescinded.

Indiana also has to play Minnesota two more times before the regular season ends. But the Fever play them in their final two games of the regular season, and at that point, the Lynx might have already locked up the No. 1 seed. This would have made those games meaningless for them, so the point where they could rest their key players.

Atlanta won't get that same luxury on Sunday, as the Lynx are still trying to lock up that top spot. This would have made Angel's absence even worse for them.

Reese's eighth technical foul being rescinded could end up being a pivotal moment when one assesses the first-round WNBA playoff matchups. Perhaps the Fever will end the regular season as the No. 4 seed. Regardless, Reese being available makes Sunday's Dream vs. Lynx game more intriguing.