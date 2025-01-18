Angel Reese Turns Heads With Flashy First Unrivaled Pregame Outfit
After what has felt like years of waiting, the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league is finally upon us.
The first two games of Unrivaled's inaugural season tip-off on Friday, January 17. The first game is between Mist BC (which is led by Unrivaled co-founder and 2024 WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart) and Lunar Owls BC (which is led by Stewart's fellow Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier).
After that, Rose BC (which includes Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Copper, Azurá Stevens, and Lexie Hull) takes on Vinyl BC, which means Reese will get to face off against Vinyl coach Teresa Weatherspoon, who was her head coach during her first season with the Chicago Sky.
The players for the second game are now making their way into Unrivaled's arena. And Reese didn't disappoint with her inaugural Unrivaled pregame outfit.
Bleacher Report posted a video on X of Reese posing in a flashy outfit with the caption, "'I’m wearing diamonds' 💎
"@Reese10Angel rocking the best for her @UnrivaledWBB debut 🔥".
When Reese was asked what she was wearing in the video, she responded by saying, "I'm wearing Gucci, I'm wearing Chanel, I'm wearing Hermes, I'm wearing diamonds."
"So it's not cheap?" someone off screen said to Reese, who shook her head and said, "Miss Vogue."
It will be interesting to see how Reese performs in Unrivaled, as many fans are expecting the league's fast-paced play to be more favorable for guards than post players.
But we imagine Reese will manage to make an impact for her Rose BC team.