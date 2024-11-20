Angel Reese and Teresa Weatherspoon Will Not Reunite in Unrivaled Basketball League
Wednesday, November 20 was one of the most exciting days in the WNBA's offseason to this point.
This is because it marked the official release date of the Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball Team rosters, which fans have been looking forward to for months.
Among many compelling questions of this roster reveal was whether Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese would be able to reunite with Teresa Weatherspoon, who was her head coach during her rookie season before getting fired earlier this offseason.
After it was announced last week that Weatherspoon would be one of the six Unrivaled coaches, Reese made her excitement about this apparent by writing, "BOOMSHOCKLAKAAAAA🤭" on social media.
However, since the six coaches didn't know until after the teams were assigned which one would be theirs, there was a mere 1 in 6 chance that Reese and Weatherspoon would be reunited and Reese would play for her once more.
The official release — which set was for an extremely specific (and seemingly intentional) time — occurred on Unrivaled's YouTube channel at 11 AM ET.
And unfortunately for this tight-knit player/coach duo, their Unrivaled clubs didn't align.
Angel Reese is playing on Rose Basketball Club alongside Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Sykes, and Azurá Stevens. This club's coach is Nola Henry.
Weatherspoon was made the coach of the Vinyl Basketball Club, which features Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Jordin Canada, Rae Burrell, and Dearica Hamby.
So while Reese and Weatherspoon won't be on the same sideline, at least they get to be part of Unrivaled's inaugural season together.