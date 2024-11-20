Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese and Teresa Weatherspoon Will Not Reunite in Unrivaled Basketball League

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese didn't receive what was surely her head coach preference for the Unrivaled Basketball League.

Grant Young

May 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) talks with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon during a time out in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) talks with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon during a time out in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wednesday, November 20 was one of the most exciting days in the WNBA's offseason to this point.

This is because it marked the official release date of the Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball Team rosters, which fans have been looking forward to for months.

Among many compelling questions of this roster reveal was whether Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese would be able to reunite with Teresa Weatherspoon, who was her head coach during her rookie season before getting fired earlier this offseason.

After it was announced last week that Weatherspoon would be one of the six Unrivaled coaches, Reese made her excitement about this apparent by writing, "BOOMSHOCKLAKAAAAA🤭" on social media.

However, since the six coaches didn't know until after the teams were assigned which one would be theirs, there was a mere 1 in 6 chance that Reese and Weatherspoon would be reunited and Reese would play for her once more.

The official release — which set was for an extremely specific (and seemingly intentional) time — occurred on Unrivaled's YouTube channel at 11 AM ET.

And unfortunately for this tight-knit player/coach duo, their Unrivaled clubs didn't align.

Angel Reese is playing on Rose Basketball Club alongside Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Sykes, and Azurá Stevens. This club's coach is Nola Henry.

Weatherspoon was made the coach of the Vinyl Basketball Club, which features Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Jordin Canada, Rae Burrell, and Dearica Hamby.

So while Reese and Weatherspoon won't be on the same sideline, at least they get to be part of Unrivaled's inaugural season together.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News