Apparent Victim of Caitlin Clark's Stray Golf Shot Shows Off Brutal Bruise
Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark took part in an LPGA Golfing pro-am competition that was hosted at Florida's Pelican Golf Club on Wednesday.
Clark sat on a panel in an LPGA Women's Leadership Summit conversation alongside Sorenstam the day before teeing off. When Clark was asked what her lowest round is, she said, "Oh, god. I can get into the mid-80s if I'm lucky. But usually, I'm just praying to break 100.
"I just don't want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That's my number one priority," Clark added.
With these words, Clark appeared to have manifested an unfortunate situation.
During her drive on the 9th hole, Clark hooked a shot that appeared to have hit a spectator. This is shown by Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols posting an X video of Clark signing a golf ball and giving it to a spectator after this shot was hit (which Clark reacted to by saying, "That might've hit someone.")
Now there's further proof that the stray shot apparently did hit the fan, as they posted a TikTok video showing the signed ball and a brutal bruise they have on their shoulder.
"I didn't expect to give Caitlin Clark an assist," the fan (who is named Tracy Culbert) said in the video. "Her goal was not to hit a fan - whoopsie! The quick-witted Clark remarked 'Thanks for the good kick, whoever it hit.' And signed the ball, leaving me with a unique story and a keepsake."
While that bruise doesn't look too good, Calbert doesn't seem too upset about it. And she now has a story for the ages that forever links her to women's basketball's biggest star.