Caitlin Clark Hopes to Hit Par and Not Pedestrians at LPGA Golf Pro-Am
Caitlin Clark fans are now less than 24 hours away from seeing their beloved basketball player compete in another sport, during an LPGA Golfing pro-am competition that's hosted by Annika Sorenstam and taking place at Pelican Golf Club in Florida on Wednesday.
Both the basketball community and the golf world are buzzing about Clark's participation in this event, with many eager to see how the 22-year-old will perform while playing alongside some of the world's best female golfers.
One day before she tees off, Clark took part in an LPGA Women's Leadership Summit conversation alongside Sorenstam, which was hosted by Lauren Thompson. When the topic of Clark's golf game came up, she had some hilarious (and self-deprecating) things to say.
"I'm strong, and I can hit it. It just usually doesn't go straight," Clark said when Thompson complimented her on her golf swing. "I mean sometimes it goes straight, but it depends. You just step up there and hope for the best."
She then went on to talk about how she loves golf because it's so different from basketball in so many ways, and presents a unique challenge to her primary sport.
When asked what her lowest round is, Clark said, "Oh, god. I can get into the mid-80s If I'm lucky. But usually, I'm just praying to break 100.
"I just don't want to hit anyone with a golf ball. That's my number one priority," Clark continued with a smile.
Clark seems to be setting the bar pretty low for herself during Wednesday's event. But perhaps those who are spectating her will want to keep an eye out for any stray shots headed their way, just in case.