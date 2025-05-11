Arike Ogunbowale Sees Paige Bueckers Viral Wings Assist as Sign of Things to Come
The Dallas Wings produced a dominant 119-52 win over the Toyota Antelopes (a team that plays in the Women's Japan Basketball League) on May 10 in their preseason home opener.
Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers finished the game with 15 points (on 6-8 shooting from the field), 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, and looked extremely comfortable on the court all game. She also had an insane overhand pass assist to star teammate Arike Ogunbowale in the first quarter that has since gone viral on social media.
Bueckers and Ogunbowale spoke with the media after Saturday's win. And both stars shared their sentiments on what happened on this play, and what it portends for Dallas' future.
"Well, it was all because Maddy [Siegrist]'s hustle play to tip the ball up in the air. I was actually pretty scared, I don't like jump balls in the air," Buecker said, per an X post from Melissa Triebwasser of Winsidr. "I saw Arike out of the corner of my eye, and I wanted to make it happen as soon as possible. They're really quick in closing passing lanes and getting deflections, so just trying to make that play as soon as possible."
Arike then added of the play, "I think Paige just gets you easy buckets. Even if you think she doesn't see you, she sees you... Yeah, I saw the highlight when I was in the locker room. It was dope.
"But that’s just going to be all year, so I’m excited about that," she added.
Arike is right in saying there's plenty more elite plays to come from this Wings duo in the future.