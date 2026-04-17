Azzi Fudd’s ‘Best Friend’ Comment About Paige Bueckers Stands Out

The Dallas Wings' decision to draft Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft was fascinating because of its many implications.

On the court, it will be interesting to see how Fudd fits into a much-improved Wings roster, which has added a lot of frontcourt depth and still includes Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers in the backcourt. Fudd is polished and pro-ready, but will still need to earn her stripes in professional basketball and prove she was worth the Wings' investment.

Then there's the aspect of Bueckers and Fudd's relationship, which was already a point of interest but got thrust into the spotlight after Fudd was asked about it during her introductory press conference on April 16.

Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5), guard Azzi Fudd (35) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd Highlights ‘Best Friend’ Connection With Paige Bueckers After Wings Draft Decision

But regardless of the two former UConn stars' relationship standing, they still clearly hold time spent with each other in high regard. And Fudd spoke to this during an interview with WFAA Sports that was published on April 17.

Fudd was asked about how special it is getting to share this experience with Bueckers and said, "It's so special. Here I am, no control in where I get drafted, and I get to play with my best friend again. So it really is special."

She was then asked whether she had spoken about Bueckers about acclimating to playing for a losing team after their success at UConn, and Fudd said, "Yeah. And I think that's something that's so incredible about Paige, and that I want to adopt. That kind of mindset. She always saw it as an opportunity. 'Okay, well, we're losing. What can I do to get better?'"

After that, Fudd was asked whether her experience playing with Bueckers gives them a "head start", and she said, "Well, I think just that chemistry, knowing how to play with and off each other. And then also a little bit of comfort. Like, that's someone I want to school with for [four] years... Having someone that I already know and am close with is gonna be tremendous."

This sentiment stands out because it shows that the two have remained close, regardless of the outside noise about their relationship status.

How the Wings are on the court with Fudd and Bueckers will be one of the most interesting storylines to follow in the WNBA this season. Bueckers has already proven to be a star in the league, and Fudd also doing so should cement Dallas as a top team.