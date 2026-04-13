WNBA Draft: Wings Pair Azzi Fudd with Paige Bueckers, Lynx Surprise at No. 2

The 2026 WNBA Draft is now here. And the top four players in what's a deep and talented draft class have already come off the board.

The Dallas Wings selected Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick. This didn't come as a surprise, as their aggressive free agency to this point suggested that they were looking to add a guard in the draft. And while Olivia Miles would have been compelling alongside Paige Bueckers, the logical choice was always Fudd, given her history playing with Paige and how they fit on the court together.

Azzi Fudd poses for a photo | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It will be fascinating to see how Azzi fits in with Paige and Arike Ogunbowale in Dallas. They're all guards, but Azzi is big enough and a good enough defender to play as more of a wing on the Wings.

Minnesota Lynx Surprise With Olivia Miles at No. 2 Overall

But the draft was far from over after Fudd. It didn't take the Minnesota Lynx long to cash in with their pick, as they selected the aforementioned Olivia Miles at No. 2 overall.

This selection comes as a surprise for many, given that UCLA star center Lauren Betts appeared to be a great fit in Minnesota, especially after what she showed in the NCAA Tournament. But Miles will immediately become one of the best passing guards in the league and should thrive under Cheryl Reeve with the Lynx.

Awa Fam Goes to Rebuilding Seattle Storm Squad at No. 3

The Seattle Storm haven't had the WNBA free agency period they were looking for at this point. Their top stars (Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, and Gabby Williams) all left for other teams in free agency, the team didn't renew the contract of head coach Noelle Quinn, and it seems like a new leaf.

This rebuild is why betting on upside made a ton of sense for Seattle. And that's exactly what they did with Spanish forward Awa Fam.

This means Fam can pair with Domonique Malonga for a talented duo for Seattle's future, which should pay dividends in the long run.

The upside on 19-year-old Awa Fam's growing game 📈 #FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/P0AFcSw81b — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) April 13, 2026

Here's how the rest of the 2026 WNBA Draft's First Round has come together:

No. 1: Azzi Fudd (Dallas Wings)

No. 2: Olivia Miles (Minnesota Lynx)

No. 3: Awa Fam (Seattle Storm)

No. 4: Lauren Betts (Washington Mystics)

No. 5: Gabriela Jaquez (Chicago Sky)

No. 6: Kiki Rice (Toronto Tempo)

No. 7: Iyana Martín Carrión (Portland Fire)

No. 8: Flau'jae Johnson (Golden State Valkyries)

No. 9: Angela Dugalić (Washington Mystics)

No. 10: Raven Johnson (Indiana Fever)

No. 11: Cotie McMahon (Washington Mystics)