Azzi Fudd Gives Paige Bueckers Flowers for Setting 'Honest' Media Example

There's no question that Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers has navigated her stardom in the women's basketball world (and in the sports world as a whole) with the utmost grace.

One of the reasons why Bueckers is unanimously beloved is because of how humble she is when speaking to the media, and how she's always willing to give interviewers and media members a genuine answer to whatever they're asking.

Bueckers has been doing this ever since her time playing with the UConn Huskies. And this clearly caught the attention of Azzi Fudd, Bueckers' former teammate with whom she still holds an extremely close relationship. When speaking with the media on June 24, Fudd spoke about how Bueckers set a strong example for her regarding how she deals with the media.

After a prolonged pause after being asked how she can learn from how Bueckers deals with the media, Fudd said, "I mean, I think she handled the media very well. She always has. I think the way that she's well spoken, but also honest. She's not gonna lie when someone asks her a question, she's gonna tell you what she thinks.

"But I think she's just super well-spoken. Like she knows, I don't know how else to describe that, but I can learn from that," Fudd added of Bueckers, per an X post from @thearkvi.

I just love how comfortable azzi is with silence tbh 😭but this reminded me of that first interview where they asked her to same something nice about paige pic.twitter.com/kUplmCZ2td — jo (@thearkvi) June 24, 2025

UConn fans have noticed how much more comfortable Fudd is on camera and when speaking to the media now, when compared to her earlier seasons at UConn. And perhaps following Bueckers' lead is a reason for that.

Recommended Reading: