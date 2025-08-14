Azzi Fudd Laughs Off Lynx Star's Paige Bueckers 'Girlfriend' Trash Talk Tease

Former UConn Huskies teammates Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers aren't keeping anything secret anymore when it comes to the nature of their romantic relationship.

While there was some speculation from fans that these two were more than merely close friends during their time at UConn (Fudd is still on the Huskies while Bueckers has since gone to the WNBA, as the Dallas Wings' No. 1 overall pick), fans don't need to speculate any longer, as both have made it extremely clear through social media posts, public appearances, and other comments.

Regardless of why Fudd and Bueckers preferred to keep their relationship under wraps during their time as teammates, the entire women's basketball community has been rejoicing in their decision to make things more public ever since Bueckers was drafted.

Apr 13, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images | Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

Courtney Williams Teases Azzi Fudd About Potential Paige Bueckers 'Girlfriend' Trash Talk

One of the biggest WNBA breakout stars this season is Lynx guard Courtney Williams, who has become adored among fans because of her "StudBudz" live streaming duo alongside her teammate Natisha Hiedeman.

Both Williams and Hiedeman were guests on an August 13 episode of the Fudd Around and Find Out podcast, which is hosted by Fudd. And at one point in the episode, Williams and Fudd got to bantering back and forth about trash talk once Fudd entered the WNBA.

When Fudd asked whether Williams ever gets personal with her trash talk, Williams said, "I don't ever get personal, because I don't really know too much about these folks. But like, okay, for example, with you and Paige, I would definitely talk some trash.

"Like, 'You need to get your girlfriend, because you can't guard me!' I would say something like that," Williams added.

"That would make me laugh," Fudd responded.

It's only a matter of time before Williams gets a chance to test this type of trash talk out on Fudd, as Azzi is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

She was eligible for the WNBA draft in 2025 but ultimately elected to spend one more season at UConn, perhaps in hopes of continuing to develop her game because she has been sidelined with injuries for much of her college career thus far.

While Williams and Fudd facing off in the WNBA will be fun to watch, it won't compare to seeing Fudd and Bueckers match up against each other in the professional game.

