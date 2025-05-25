Women's Fastbreak On SI

Azzi Fudd's 'Princess Treatment' Video with Paige Bueckers Goes Viral

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd grabbed attention with a video she made with Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers.

Apr 5, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
There was a familiar face sitting courtside during the Dallas Wings' May 24 game against the Atlanta Dream. This was UConn Huskies superstar Azzi Fudd, who was at the game to support her former teammate Paige Bueckers, who was the Wings' No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Fudd and Bueckers' close relationship with each other has been extremely apparent, as the two have spent a ton of time together both on and off the court. This is why fans were stoked to see that Fudd made the trip out to Texas in order to support Bueckers amid the Wings' four-game losing streak to start the 2025 season.

After the game ended, Fudd posted a TikTok video where she and Bueckers appeared to be sharing a meal. The video followed a popular trend where someone (Fudd in this instance) asks how much the bill for the meal was.

Bueckers responded by saying, "$200", which prompted Fudd to go, "Oh, that's not that bad". Then Bueckers' reaction to this with a face that is meant to suggest Fudd (who isn't paying for the meal, given its context) has no right to comment on the meal's price since she isn't footing the bill.

The video is captioned, "Princess treatment every time I'm with her 😇💗 #spoiled," and has amassed 4.8 million views in less than a day on TikTok and has also gone viral on X, with several reposts from fan accounts.

Fans are surely hoping that more content is to come from Fudd's visit to Dallas.

