Azzi Fudd Still Out for Wings vs Valkyries With Knee Injury: What We Know

Dallas Wings star rookie Azzi Fudd isn't active for her team's road game against the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night.

This is due to a knee injury that Fudd has been dealing with, which has kept her sidelined since the Wings' August 5 game against the Connecticut Sun. This means Fudd has missed the Wings' past five games and will miss six straight after Dallas faces Golden State.

There's clear cause for concern any time that Fudd is dealing with a knee issue, given her injury history during her time playing with the UConn Huskies.

However, there are several reasons to suggest that Fudd's injury isn't too serious, and that the Wings are instead exercising the utmost caution with their rookie sharpshooter.

For one, Fudd was a full participant at a practice on August 11, as reported by The IX's Drake Keeler. On August 14, Christian Braswell reported that Fudd is expected to miss about a week more of action. This could put her in line for a potential return either against the Indiana Fever on Thursday or the Seattle Storm on Sunday, so long as her return-to-play process continues to go smoothly.

What's more, while Fudd wasn't a full practice participant on Monday, she was doing individual work on the side that seemed catered toward getting her back to full health, according to an X post Conrado Pascual of The Podium Finish. But the fact that she was on the court in the first place suggests she's progressing at a normal rate.

FYI - During the portion of Wings shootaround that was open to the media, Azzi Fudd was doing a lot of dynamic stretching and lateral exercises (lateral lunges, side shuffles, step-ups). The type of individual work that emphasizes developing/increasing core and knee strength. https://t.co/C7or3gAGhm — Conrado Pascual (@CP3_777) August 17, 2026

Wings Are Smart to Be Cautious With Azzi Fudd's Knee Issue

There still hasn't been an official diagnosis of what's actually happening with Fudd's knee. Regardless, they're smart to be as cautious as possible with Fudd at this point.

For one, the team invested a lot in Fudd as their first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, and will want to protect that investment as much as possible. Not to mention, her aforementioned knee injury history is another reason Dallas should play it safe.

Then there's the Wings' current standing. Despite the team's recent struggles, they're firmly in playoff position and don't need to rush Fudd back into action for a postseason push. And if Fudd does return this week, she'll have plenty of time to reacclimate herself to playing on the court before the postseason arrives.

Ultimately, fans can expect Fudd to be back soon—although not sooner than is smart for Fudd or the Wings' sake. And that's the right move.