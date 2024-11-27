UConn Star Azzi Fudd Describes Feeling of 'Finally' Hitting Three After Injury Return
Among the most heartwarming aspects of the 2024-25 NCAA women's season to this point has been UConn Huskies standout Azzi Fudd's return to the court after suffering a torn ACL in her knee last November.
Not only is Fudd beloved among Huskies fans for her kind demeanor and close relationship with Paige Bueckers, but she also has one of the most well-rounded offensive repertoires in all of college basketball.
Fudd's best skillset is her sharpshooting — despite it taking her eight three-point attempts before her first made three in her return from injury.
And in a November 27 article from the Hartford Courant's Emily Adams, Fudd got honest about how seeing that shot go through the net felt.
“I was like, finally,” Fudd said in the article. “It felt amazing, but I was like, come on. It couldn’t have been the first one or the second one or the third one or the fourth one, but no, it was like the 25th one. But it felt amazing just it see it go in. It was a great feeling.”
Fudd also spoke about how she felt physically in returning to the court.
“My body feels really great,” Fudd said. “I didn’t feel bad by any means after the first game, but I felt even better waking up this morning. I thought, since I played more minutes, I might be a little more sore. I don’t know if it’s the Bahamas weather, who knows, but I felt great this morning, I felt great today (at practice). So I’m really excited about how things are going."
With Fudd re-finding her shooting stroke, the No. 2 Huskies have bolstered their 2025 National Championship aspirations.