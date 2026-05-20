Azzi Fudd Rivals Paige Bueckers in Eye-Opening 2026 Stat

One of the most intriguing stories to follow heading into the 2026 WNBA season was how Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd would fare playing alongside each other again after Fudd was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

One big reason for this intrigue is the nature of Fudd and Bueckers' relationship off the court. However, even more compelling for fans who care more about on-court product than off-court narratives is how Fudd and Bueckers would fit within the Wings' offense together.

Of course, Fudd and Bueckers already experienced a ton of success as teammates with the UConn Huskies, and clearly complement each other's skillsets. But the WNBA isn't college, and there are other offensive pieces that these two have to fit with (most notably Arike Ogunbowale). Therefore, there was interest about how both players (particularly Fudd) would find their own offense in Dallas.

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers Are Both Capitalizing on Midrange Success

While Fudd started her rookie campaign relatively slow in terms of her shooting volume and scoring output, this has improved in recent games. This includes her scoring 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the field during Dallas' 92-69 win over the Washington Mystics on May 19.

One reason for Fudd's turnaround is her midrange game, which has always been a part of her offensive repertoire but has been excellent to this point in her professional basketball tenure. In fact, it has been the best in the league to this point, as shown by a May 19 post from @realapp.

"Azzi Fudd has the highest midrange FG% in the entire WNBA this season 🎯," the caption wrote, along with a graphic showing Fudd's 66.7% midrange field goal percentage being tops in the WNBA.

And fans were quick to notice that Bueckers wasn't far behind her, as her 50% midrange accuracy is third in the league right now.

Azzi Fudd has the highest midrange FG% in the entire WNBA this season 🎯 pic.twitter.com/CYMdWIyDBT — Real App (@realapp) May 20, 2026

Neither Fudd nor Bueckers getting buckets from midrange comes as a surprise, given what they'd done in the past. But them being two of the three best in the league (in an albeit small sample size) this season shows that this could become an interesting competition between the two.

Of course, both will want the other to make as many midrange shots as possible. But that doesn't mean they won't become competitive over who has the better percentage at the season's end.