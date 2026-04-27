Paige Bueckers Delivers 'Nobody's Business' Statement on Azzi Fudd Relationship

The Dallas Wings' decision to draft Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft had major implications for the franchise for several different reasons.

The most obvious is that any first pick is expected to be a franchise-altering player. And since there wasn't a clear first overall pick like these have been in the past three WNBA Drafts, there was pressure on Dallas to select the best fit from a basketball perspective. While early returns suggest Fudd has been thriving in training camp, time will tell whether she blossoms into a true superstar.

But another main implication regards Fudd's relationship with current Wings star guard Paige Bueckers. Not only did these two play at UConn for four seasons together and win a national championship, but they were in a romantic relationship last year.

Connecticut Huskies guards Azzi Fudd (35) and Paige Bueckers (5) | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Both were open about their relationship last summer, but have since gone quiet on social media about where they stand. This has led to a lot of speculation on whether they're still together and how this might impact the Wings' on-court chemistry, to the point where Fudd was asked about it during her introductory press conference with the Wings earlier this month.

Paige Bueckers Makes Clear Statement on Azzi Fudd Relationship

While Fudd was asked about it, Bueckers decided to address it without being asked during her Wings media day press conference on April 27.

"There is something I want to address, and I only plan on addressing it once. So if we continue to ask about it, we will refer to this moment in time... Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi's personal relationship is nobody's business but our own. And what we choose to share is completely up to us. But as media members, I understand that you guys have a job to do, and you guys have to ask questions about the basketball aspect of it. So that's what I will be addressing today," Paige said, per an X post from Landon Thomas.

"Me and Azzi have always been professional, and have always conducted ourselves as such. And we've never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court, and that's what we'll continue to do," she continued. "Me and Azzi are not new to this. We've been doing this for a long time, we have countless reps at it, we have a lot of experience with it. So we will continue to use that experience to show up and be professional, great leaders, great teammates, the hardest workers... And help the Dallas Wings win basketball games.

"To add on to that, Azzi Fudd was the No. 1 draft pick because she earned it, and it had nothing to do with me and everything to do with who she is as a human being, who she is as a basketball player," she added. "Azzi is a great individual person, and she should be celebrated as such."

Paige Bueckers addressed the media today on her relationship with Azzi Fudd and only plans on addressing it once:



"I believe me and Azzi's personal relationship is nobody's business but our own. And what we choose to share is completely up to us. pic.twitter.com/OI8uiOqlJ4 — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) April 27, 2026

Bueckers is right in saying that their private relationship is nobody's business, but props to her for also recognizing that the media's job involves asking how their standing might impact the Wings' on-court product.