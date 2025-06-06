Azzi Fudd's New Summer Workout Footage Has UConn Fans Fawning
While the UConn Huskies women's basketball team's 2025 NCAA national championship victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks was exactly two months ago today, it feels like a long time ago for several reasons.
One of these is that so much has happened to key players on that team, specifically star guard Paige Bueckers. Less than two weeks after that championship, Bueckers was drafted No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings. She has since started her professional career, her team is struggling immensely, and she is currently not playing in games because of concussion protocol.
Bueckers isn't the only star from that Huskies team who's back on the basketball court. On June 5, standout guard Azzi Fudd posted a basketball workout video on her TikTok that was captioned, "Summer work 🙂↕️🏀🗽," and shows her getting buckets for a minute straight.
This Fudd workout footage has since gone viral, with it amassing over 500,000 TikTok views since it was posted, and also being reposted on X.
One X user posted the video with the caption, "New Azzi Fudd summer workout video just dropped".
And UConn fans are loving what they see out of Fudd.
"That shot form is pure," one fan wrote in a reply.
"Transition Pull-Up 3 = ☺️
Crossover, Pull-up J = 😊
Double Crossover, Pull-up J = 😁
Power Dribble, Step-back J = 😆
Power Dribble, Sidestep J = 😝
Crab Dribble, Step-back J = 😜
Crab Dribble, Sidestep J = 🤪
Crab Dribble-Crossover, Sidestep J = 🤯
"Azzi’s bag is getting DEEP! 👀," another fan added.
A third said, "Uconn going back to back is looking like it's coming!"
It will be exciting to see how far Fudd can take the Huskies without Bueckers next season.