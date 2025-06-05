Paige Bueckers' Shooting Practice Participation Amid Injury Speaks Volumes
On May 30, news broke that Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers would be missing at least the next two games of her team's games because she was put in concussion protocol.
When speaking with the media one day later, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes explained how Bueckers landed in concussion protocol by saying, "You know, she didn’t really say anything. And then yesterday, after the game, she said she was feeling like she had a headache.
"And then [Bueckers] said a couple things about 'I was hit this time, that time.' And so that was the first of it. So once that was said, they went right to the doctor and [placed her in concussion protocol]," he added.
Bueckers is still sidelined as of June 5, and there's no clear timetable on when she might return to games. However, there was some good news to stem from Dallas' Thursday practice as it pertains to how the 23-year-old rookie is feeling.
Winsidr's Melissa Triebwasser made an X post that showed Bueckers shooting during a drill that read, "Paige Bueckers jumped out of the rehab band as soon as they mentioned a shooting contest and ran down to join her team.
"She hit the final shot for two different stations."
Another video from Triebwasser's TikTok account has been making waves on X because it shows Bueckers shooting threes from the logo.
These clips speak volumes because Bueckers is clearly itching to get back on the basketball court, not to mention that her being in concussion protocol isn't affecting her shooting form.
All of this footage seems to bode well for No. 5's imminent return to Wings games.