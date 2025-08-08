Azzi Fudd's Physical Appearance Display in Viral Unrivaled Video Turns Heads

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has a lot to look forward to in the upcoming 2025-26 season. Of course, the program is still basking in the glory of winning the 2025 NCAA national title, which marked the 12th national championship legendary head coach Geno Auriemma has secured.

UConn's quest to repeat will be extremely difficult, if only because star guard Paige Bueckers is now in the WNBA. However, the Huskies still have a loaded roster, which includes standout sophomore Sarah Strong, Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams, and sharpshooting guard Azzi Fudd.

Fudd is expected to be one of the country's top players next season. And if she can live up to these expectations and stay healthy, there's little doubt UConn can contend for another title.

Azzi Fudd's Arms Catch Attention From Fans

Fudd is already back building toward her final college season. And a video that Unrivaled (which Fudd will take part in once she enters professional basketball) posted of Fudd working out on their TikTok account is catching a ton of attention, specifically because of how her arms look.

The video was posted on August 7, and was captioned, "the @Azzi Fudd workout routine yall been waiting for 🔥". One of the top comments is from a fan who wrote, "I love arm or whatever justin bieber said😩".

Screenshots from the video are also making waves on X, with one user posting two photos from the workout with the caption, "Azzi Fudd’s arms saved my broke life".

Azzi Fudd’s arms saved my broke life pic.twitter.com/h3YtiBWK8N — jo (@thearkvi) August 6, 2025

Another fan added four screenshots and captioned it by saying, "azzi’s arms-

that’s it, that’s the tweet."

Azzi Fudd Part of Unrivaled's College Star Signing Spree

Unrivaled made major waves back in July, when it was announced in a press release that they were "signing 14 of the best women’s college basketball players to groundbreaking NIL deals, building on the league’s commitment to investing in and cultivating the future of the game."

Fudd was one of the 14 players that Unrivaled had signed. Along with her, Unrivaled added Lauren Betts (UCLA), her younger sister Sienna (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Flau’jae Johnson (LSU), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Olivia Miles (TCU), Kiki Rice (UCLA), Sarah Strong (UConn), Syla Swords (Michigan), and JuJu Watkins (USC).

Here in Indy, Azzi Fudd, Hannah Hidalgo, Flau’jae Johnson, and Sarah Strong are present for a major announcement.



Per release, “Unrivaled presented by Samsung Galaxy recently announced the signing of 14 of the best women’s college basketball players to groundbreaking NIL deals,… pic.twitter.com/xYPXtJ8jFk — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) July 19, 2025

While all of these players still have their sights set on the upcoming college season, this wave of superstar signings cements the impact that Unrivaled will continue to have at the professional level for years to come.

