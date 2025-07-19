Azzi Fudd and JuJu Watkins Among 14 Big Names in Star-Studded 2025 Unrivaled Class

The city of Indianapolis is buzzing with energy surrounding the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. Amid the main attractions of Friday’s 3-Point Contest and Saturday’s star-studded game were a slew of events. Among them, the Unrivaled league––started by All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart–– held a gathering announcing the signings of 14 up-and-comers to NIL deals.

Unrivaled posted a tease on social media stating NCAA women's basketball superstars Azzi Fudd and Flau’jae Johnson would be two guests speaking at the event.

Sneak peek at our special guests entering the HQ Villa today 👀😏 pic.twitter.com/AUq1wvAG9E — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) July 19, 2025

In addition to Fudd and Johnson, Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo and UConn’s Sarah Strong were also speaking, where Fudd officially announced, “We are part of ‘The Future is Unrivaled’ class of 2025,” to cheers from those in attendance.

The 3x3 league––which kicked off in January of 2025 and went to March––included some of the WNBA’s heavy hitters and the league clearly has sights set on growing. Only now they are recruiting from the next wave of top talent––the young guns who have been making big noise in the collegiate landscape.

The roster stars Lauren Betts (UCLA), Sienna Betts (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Fudd (UConn), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Johnson (LSU), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Olivia Miles (TCU), Kiki Rice (UCLA), Sarah Strong (UConn), Syla Swords (Michigan), and JuJu Watkins (USC).

Here in Indy, Azzi Fudd, Hannah Hidalgo, Flau’jae Johnson, and Sarah Strong are present for a major announcement.



Per release, “Unrivaled presented by Samsung Galaxy recently announced the signing of 14 of the best women’s college basketball players to groundbreaking NIL deals,… pic.twitter.com/xYPXtJ8jFk — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) July 19, 2025

Speculation is growing that the WNBA may be looking to push out competing leagues like Unrivaled—a concern voiced by Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams during a July 18 media appearance following a tense CBA negotiation meeting between league officials and the WNBPA (players association)

“especially being in that CBA meeting yesterday, it’s very clear that the league wants to push away all other leagues” man!!!!!!! gabby would take down cathy and co. all by herself if she could. GET THEM pic.twitter.com/eJMMUJSYvA — 🏀 (@useyourlegs) July 18, 2025

While it’s clear there’s still plenty of ground to cover in those talks, Unrivaled isn’t waiting around, but looking to the future––and as far as talent goes, it looks like they are only thinking bigger.

