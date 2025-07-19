Women's Fastbreak On SI

Azzi Fudd and JuJu Watkins Among 14 Big Names in Star-Studded 2025 Unrivaled Class

Unrivaled revealed its newest wave of elite talent at an event during the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend—highlighted by NCAA standouts Azzi Fudd, JuJu Watkins, and 12 other rising stars poised to shape the future of the 3x3 league.
Rosalina Lee|
Apr 5, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The city of Indianapolis is buzzing with energy surrounding the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. Amid the main attractions of Friday’s 3-Point Contest and Saturday’s star-studded game were a slew of events. Among them, the Unrivaled league––started by All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart–– held a gathering announcing the signings of 14 up-and-comers to NIL deals. 

Unrivaled posted a tease on social media stating NCAA women's basketball superstars Azzi Fudd and Flau’jae Johnson would be two guests speaking at the event.

In addition to Fudd and Johnson, Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo and UConn’s Sarah Strong were also speaking, where Fudd officially announced, “We are part of ‘The Future is Unrivaled’ class of 2025,” to cheers from those in attendance.

The 3x3 league––which kicked off in January of 2025 and went to March––included some of the WNBA’s heavy hitters and the league clearly has sights set on growing. Only now they are recruiting from the next wave of top talent––the young guns who have been making big noise in the collegiate landscape.

The roster stars Lauren Betts (UCLA), Sienna Betts (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Fudd (UConn), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Johnson (LSU), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Olivia Miles (TCU), Kiki Rice (UCLA), Sarah Strong (UConn), Syla Swords (Michigan), and JuJu Watkins (USC).

Speculation is growing that the WNBA may be looking to push out competing leagues like Unrivaled—a concern voiced by Seattle Storm’s Gabby Williams during a July 18 media appearance following a tense CBA negotiation meeting between league officials and the WNBPA (players association)

While it’s clear there’s still plenty of ground to cover in those talks, Unrivaled isn’t waiting around, but looking to the future––and as far as talent goes, it looks like they are only thinking bigger.

Published
Rosalina Lee
