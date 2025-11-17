Azzi Fudd's Reaction to 'Paige Bueckers Girlfriend' Sign Says It All

UConn Huskies superstar Azzi Fudd posted a mirror selfie of her getting her hair done to her Instagram story on June 21. In the photo, Fudd's phone had a case that read, "Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend".

This served as confirmation to the women's basketball community that Fudd and Bueckers (who, of course, were teammates on Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies squad for four years and won the 2025 NCAA national championship together) were in a romantic relationship, but had decided to keep it under wraps until Bueckers had left the team and was playing in the WNBA.

And if the sports world needed any further proof, several things that occurred after Bueckers and her Wings team's road game against the Phoenix Mercury on July 7 provided as much. After the game ended, a fan captured a photo of Bueckers and Fudd (who attended the game) holding hands inside the arena and posted it on social media.

What's more, TikTok user@miriam.zarate posted a video of Bueckers signing a fan's poster that read, "Azzi Fudd's Girlfriend" outside the arena after the game ended. This was wholesome for fans to see, given that it was clear Bueckers and Fudd were not trying to keep anything hidden any longer.

Dec 7, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd Returns "Girlfriend" Fan Poster Signing Favor

Perhaps this video of Bueckers signing the "Azzi Fudd's Girlfriend" poster caught another fan's attention and convinced them it was a good way to create an interaction with Fudd.

This is because a video of Fudd signing a poster that read "Paige Bueckers' girlfriend sign here" after her team's November 16 game against Ohio State was posted on X and is getting a lot of traction.

Always stopping for a good sign lol pic.twitter.com/7xKcqh5Pae — M💫 (@pbuckets67) November 16, 2025

Fudd seemed to have noticed the poster from afar and hustled over to sign it, right on the dotted line where it said Bueckers' girlfriend should sign it.

This video says it all because there was some speculation that something might have happened between them after Fudd didn't post anything about Bueckers on her birthday. But Fudd is obviously leaving no doubt about the state of their relationship by engaging with this poster.

It will be fascinating to see where Fudd gets selected in the 2026 WNBA Draft, because there's a good chance that she could be a fit with the Dallas Wings, depending on how WNBA free agency shakes out.

However, Fudd has a final college season at UConn to worry about before reaching that point.

