Azzi Fudd's Reaction to UConn Fan's 'Mean Girls' ACL Injury Joke Turns Heads
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is still celebrating its 2025 NCAA national championship victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6.
A week after this victory (which was the 12th national title in head coach Geno Auriemma's UConn career and his first since 2016), the Huskies held a championship parade for their squad and massive fanbase.
Among those who spoke during the championship parade were Auriemma, newly drafted Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, and Huskies icon Azzi Fudd. However, the moment that caught the most attention from the parade was Fudd's reaction to a fan poster.
Instagram user @cecileomeara made an April 13 post showing a poster she made for the parade, which read, "Paige and Azzi tore their ACLs, so I tore my ACL".
This is a reference to the 2004 movie Mean Girls, where a character is talking about the movie's protagonist saying, "I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip flops, so I bought army pants and flip flops."
The fan included a screenshot of this joke on her poster and ensuing post. She also included several screenshots of Fudd's reaction to seeing what was written on it. The Instagram post was captioned, "@azzi35 ‘s reaction lives rent free in my head #bleedblue 💙🐾".
Fudd's understanding smile in the third and fourth photos of her shows that she took no offense at the harmless joke. It's awesome to see that this devastating injury is so far in Fudd's rearview that she can now laugh about it.